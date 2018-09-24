Come this way for First Nation festival of reconciliation

THIS WAY: Booin Gari is going to be a great cultural feast today in Noosa.

THIS WAY: Booin Gari is going to be a great cultural feast today in Noosa. Uwe Wullfen

GUBBI Gubbi Dance invites the community to Booin Gari (meaning "come this way") to their festival held on the banks of the Noosa River tomorrow.

The festival is about connecting people to our First People's culture through song and dance, art and craft, stories and yarning, bush tucker tastings and water craft.

Kabi Kabi traditional custodian Lyndon Davis states he is proud to host the eleventh year of the popular family festival during the school holidays.

"We want people to come our way, join in workshops and be entertained, so pretty much everything is free or low cost,” Lyndon said.

Headlining this year's event is rising star and singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara performing in both English and traditional (Anindilyakwa) language, who is riding a high on the back of a national tour and release of her debut album Milyakburra.

Other talent appearing are guitar virtuoso Chris Tamwoy with his sister Tania-Rose on harmonies, Fred Leone blending modern and traditional genres, and roots-reggae Mufassa (aka Dale Mallet of The Floating Bridges) and his Pride (band).

Lyndon Davis and Gubbi Gubbi Dance are very excited to be welcoming several traditional dance troupes this year from visiting areas.

"This year's going to be something special with Aboriginal dance troupes Yulu Burri Ba Dancers (North Stradbroke) and Butchulla (Fraser Island) travelling to perform with us, and Torres Strait Islander's Drums of Mer also performing their traditional dance and songs,” he said.

"Booin Gari Festival is an opportunity to share our culture and connection to country to the broader community, as well as bring different language groups and families together," Lyndon said.

Lyndon will be sharing local creation stories in the Talking Circle with beautiful puppets made by Tewantin State school students alongside Drums of Mer from the Torres Strait Islands.

Brent Miller and Melinda Serico will lead activities in the Art Space, and By The River women and girls can learn weaving and make feather jewellery.

The Nandjimadji Artists will exhibit and sell their art, while renowned portrait artist Jandamarra Cadd will be giving a talk. On the water is children's sailing, and delicious Indigenous infused cuisine is on offer all day.

United Synergies and Noosa Council are major event sponsors, with support also from Our PHN, IFYS, North Coast Aboriginal Corporation for Community Health, Anglicare, STEPS Group, Coast2Bay Housing and BUSY At Work and Suncare.

Event updates can be found on facebook/BooinGariFestival, while event parking is available in Chaplin Park off Mill Street to make it easy for patrons to come this way.