Come this way to learn

THIS WAY: Lyndon Davis by the Noosa River sharing knowledge on bark canoes at a previous Booin Gari.

COME this way - with the 10th Booin Gari Festival - to paint your own return boomerang or create your own canvas art with local Indigenous artists.

One of Noosa's favourite cultural offerings organised by United Synergies at the Noosaville Lions Park marks its decade of reaching out to the wider community by teaming up with the Gubbi Gubbi Dance troupe on Tuesday, April 11, from 9.30am-3.30pm.

Thousands of locals and visitors alike each year turn out in a spirit of reconciliation to appreciate and better understand the richness of Noosa's first inhabitants who lived well off this local land of plenty.

"Booin Gari is a celebration of Indigenous culture on the Sunshine Coast,” a United Synergies spokeswoman said.

"Join us for a cultural immersion in music, traditional art and craft, story telling and performance.”

And, just like the original settlers, the always colourful and informative Booin Gari (which means Come this Way in Gubbi Gubbi) will take full advatange of the river setting to make the most of the day.

Sharing by the River will involve women and girls basket weaving with Kilagi, as well as shell midden with traditional custodians.

The Talking Circle will see Noosa Gubbi Gubbi cultural leader Lyndon Davis impart traditional knowledge, river stories as well as a bark canoe display.

There will be men and boys' didgeridoo workshops, Indigenous land care talks and song and dance workshops.

As well the stage will be full of talent kick-started by Lyndon's Welcome to Country, featuring the Gubbi Gubbi Dance as well as Malu Kiai Mura Buai Dance Company.

Noosa Library services swill be pedalling its mobile library Book Bike to the park setting.

They invite you to join us in our read and relax tent to share stories and songs.