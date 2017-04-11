Come Together festival serves up family fun

ON STAGE: Jason Slack Smith of Almost Lazy, one of the bands performing at the inaugural Noosa Come Together festival last year.

ORGANISERS of the Noosa Come Together festival, now in its second year, are gearing up for a bigger and better event alongside the Noosa River this June.

The festival raises funds for local sporting programs designed for people with disabilities who are living and holidaying on the Sunshine Coast.

The first Noosa Come Together festival was held last year, raising $10,720 for the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club's Sailability program which provides people with a disability the chance to learn and participate in sailing.

Sailability has been operating for 10 years and currently has about 40 participants who sail between April and September.

This year the event will be held on the weekend of June 10-11 with the proceeds going to Sailability, the Riding for the Disabled program and the Disabled Surfers' Association.

Organiser Oz Bayldon says the event is growing this year with a fun run-style paddleboard on the Noosa River and the Australian busking championships which will be held on June 10, with winners playing at the festival on June 11.

"The event will showcase some incredible local musicians and artists, with plenty for the kids to do including water activities, a train, petting zoo, face painting and much more,” he said.

"Last year Noosa Come Together was an incredible success, largely due to the generous support of our sponsors - Laguna Real Estate, Noosa News, Zinc Radio, Coast 2 Coast Earthmoving, Hutchinson Builders, Noosa Graphica Printers, Austwide Insurance Brokers, Music4children.org.”

Mr Bayldon said local businesses would again be asked to get involved with sponsorships.

"This will provide an opportunity to engage with the local community and show your commitment to supporting sporting activities designed for people with disabilities,” he said.

"Non-profit organisations are also invited to participate, affording them a chance to explain to the community what they do and why they do it.”

Noosa Come Together

WHEN: June 10-11

WHERE: Noosaville Pirate Park, Gympie Tce, Noosaville

COST: Free