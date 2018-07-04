Menu
Login
A comedian has been charged over offensive graffiti near Eurydice Dixon’s memorial.
A comedian has been charged over offensive graffiti near Eurydice Dixon’s memorial.
Crime

Comedian charged over Eurydice Dixon memorial graffiti

by Staff writer
4th Jul 2018 7:43 PM

A MELBOURNE comedian has been charged with allegedly painting the "lewd markings" discovered close to the Princes Park memorial for Eurydice Dixon.

Ms Dixon, 22, an aspiring comedian, was killed as she walked home from a comedy gig in Melbourne's CBD on June 13.

A 31-year-old comedian has allegedly been charged with criminal damage, offensive behaviour and marking offensive graffiti, The Age reports.

Eurydice Dixon was found dead in Melbourne’s Princes Park.
Eurydice Dixon was found dead in Melbourne’s Princes Park.

 

Police found offensive paint markings at the site in Princes Park on June 18, the day of a public vigil in Ms Dixon's honour

The man has been charged and bailed by police to face court in August, The Age reports.

The horrific death of Eurydice Dixon shocked the nation.
The horrific death of Eurydice Dixon shocked the nation.
editors picks eurydice dixon

Top Stories

    '80s Hollywood heart-throb visits Noosa

    '80s Hollywood heart-throb visits Noosa

    News A special Blue Lagoon movie night

    Aragorn lends a paw for sick kids

    Aragorn lends a paw for sick kids

    News A gentle giant raising money for sick children

    Forest to conservation park conversion

    Forest to conservation park conversion

    News 2400 hectares go to national park

    Holiday fun for all ages

    Holiday fun for all ages

    News Plenty to do in school holidays

    Local Partners