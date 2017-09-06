Comedy bound to steal hearts

FAMILY TALENT: Husband and wife team Rory and Janneke Williamson star in the Queensland Premiere of David Williamson's smash comedy Jack of Hearts.

TALENTED husband and wife team Rory and Janneke Williamson star in the Queensland premiere of David Williamson's smash comedy Jack of Hearts at Noosa Arts Theatre in early September.

Hailed as one of Williamson's funniest plays, the Sydney press flagged it as "a quick stepping romantic comedy with more than a touch of screwball to it”.

Rory, son of David and Kristin Williamson, and his wife Janneke met while filming a Bundaberg Rum commercial and now both live in Noosa.

Rory plays Stu, a sleazeball real estate agent, and Nikki his "on-the-side” love interest in this classic Williamson romp.

NIDA-trained Rory worked as a writer, director and producer and actor in the USA, NZ and Australia. His starring roles include productions such as the ABC's Paper Giants and Nine's Underbelly Badness.

Rory has a regular role on the New Zealand popular series Shortland Street.

Janneke has worked as an editor, director, actor and producer for the past 15 years.

As an actor she has worked locally and in the US in film and television from indie to large productions. She writes a food blog called www.mothernourish.com.

Jack of Hearts is directed by Noosa Arts veteran Jane Rivers and features a stellar cast of local actors including Clayton Storey, Noosa Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie, Julia Verburgt, Kay Ellsum and Jenni McCaul.

The preview was on Wednesday night and last night was the gala opening. Evening performances tonight and September 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23 at 7.30pm.

Matinees on September 9, 10 and 17 at 2pm. Tickets: adults $31, concessions $27, member/group $25, U18 $22.