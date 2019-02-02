Comedy takes on dating

ON STAGE: Liz Bear and Brittany Glasgow in Tinder Surprise.

OPENING this Valentine's Day at Noosa Arts Theatre is Hotdatesdotcom, three one-act plays about looking for love online.

This popular format of three comedies is always a crowd pleaser.

These locally written, directed and acted comedies are sure to put a smile on your face.

Once Bitten, written by Sue Sewell and directed by Sue Clapham, tackles the age-old question - are all online relationships legit?

Pixie lives alone with her dog in the back of beyond and is thinking life must have more to offer.

Overcoming her distrust of men after divorcing an unfaithful husband, she asks Google for help.

Today is her 70th birthday and she announces to her two busy daughters her life is taking a new direction, with Charles, her recently found online partner.

Tinder Surprise, written by Sherelle Scott and directed by Jannine Ritchie, is about a bunch of former high school girlfriends who get together to go out for drinks.

Life has taken some funny turns over the years and the girls, all now in their 50s, find themselves single and discovering love in crazy places.

One regales her fling with a young man she met on Tinder.

Her ego deflates when she discovers that she is not the only one who is experiencing the delights of Mr Grey.

Context, directed by John McMahon, inspires the technologically challenged to look at the possibilities of finding love via a dating app. Does it work for everyone?

Unable to live without her mobile phone, Andrea introduces her newly divorced, friend Jody to the joys of owning one.

How apt that Valentine's Day is the opening, and to celebrate all things love, Hotdatesdotcom is holding a gala night which includes a ticket to the three one-act plays, a drink and supper.

Dates: Evenings February 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 at 7.30pm. Matinees February 16 and 17 at 2pm.

Tickets: Valentine's Gala - all tickets $32. Adult - $29, Concession - $25, Groups - $22, Under 18 - $20.

Noosa Arts Theatre Box Office, 163 Weyba Rd, 54499343. www.noosaarts

theatre.org.au