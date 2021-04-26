Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CommBank services down for customers

by Anthony Piovesan
26th Apr 2021 11:46 AM

 

Commonwealth Bank's online banking service is down, leaving thousands of people unable to use their cards.

Commonwealth Bank confirmed it was "aware of an issue impacting cards" on Monday morning.

"Credit cards, debit cards and some card settings may be unavailable right now," it said on its website.

"Some payments may also be unsuccessful. We're working urgently to fix this as soon as we can.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

More to come

Originally published as CommBank services down for customers

More Stories

commbank editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News As you have hopefully seen by now, we are moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Courier-Mail. This will a far better news app experience.

        ‘Disgusting’: Roberts-Smith blasts military top brass

        Premium Content ‘Disgusting’: Roberts-Smith blasts military top brass

        News Australia’s most decorated war hero has delivered a scathing attack on the...

        Half price flight bonanza lands huge numbers for Coast

        Premium Content Half price flight bonanza lands huge numbers for Coast

        Business More than 36k half price flights bound for the Coast have been sold

        Desperate efforts to save man after group rescued from rip

        Premium Content Desperate efforts to save man after group rescued from rip

        Breaking Man in serious condition after group caught in rip at Coast beach