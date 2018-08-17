Menu
VETS DAY: RAAF Wing Commander Lloyd Brown in Phan Rang in 1969.
VETS DAY: RAAF Wing Commander Lloyd Brown in Phan Rang in 1969.
Commemorate Vietnam Vets Day

by Caitlin Zerafa
17th Aug 2018 9:18 AM

THIS Saturday marks Vietnam Veterans Day to commemorate the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Long Tan in 1966.

Noosa Vietnam Veterans Association president Gary Waycott said it is a way to recognise the efforts of the Australians who fought.

"It's a day to remember our fallen mates,” Mr Waycott said.

"They weren't recognised at the time and it took 20 years to have their welcome back parade.

Local veterans will honour the occasion with a march and special guest speaker Lloyd Brown, who will share his war story.

Mr Brown is a retired RAAF Wing Commander who served for 24 years.

Retired RAAF Wing Commander Lloyd Brown on Anzac Day in 2014.
Retired RAAF Wing Commander Lloyd Brown on Anzac Day in 2014.

He he joined the RAAF at age 18 after graduating as a navigator in 1965.

Mr Brown was posted to No. 36 Squadron which operated C130A Hercules to destinations in South East Asia, Papua New Guinea and parts of the Pacific.

In 1968, he was posted to the Canberra aircraft Operational Conversion Unit at Amberley and transitioned to No. 2 Squadron in Phan Rang, South Vietnam.

During his time there he was appointed Weapons Officer and was awarded an MID.

The service is open to the public and begins at 4pm with military personal marching to Tewantin's cenotaph.

"All returned veterans can come along and attend the service,” Mr Waycott said.

"People can come and lay a wreath or poppies too.”

