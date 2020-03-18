Menu
‘This is affecting all of the businesses and families providing goods and services to them.’ Noosa Chamber president.
News

‘Commercial Armageddon’: Noosa businesses ask for help

Matt Collins
18th Mar 2020 8:59 AM
THE Noosa Chamber of Commerce president is urging banks to provide a mortgage holiday for property owners in what he has labelled 'a commercial Armageddon.'

Noosa Chamber president Murray Brown has called for banks to support the tourism operators and families directly affected by the flurry of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted the business pressures Noosa's tourism businesses are facing and how that snowballs across the greater community.

"The tourism sector is one of the two business pillars of our town, making the downturn the equivalent of a commercial Armageddon for small business and the families that rely on it," Mr Brown said.

"Subsequently this is affecting all of the businesses and families providing goods and services to them."

The Chamber president encouraged Australian banks to go in the same way as other countries in assisting our tourism operators including accommodation holiday lets, Airbnbs, restaurants, bars and Cafes who are all reporting a rapid downturn in business.

"On March 10 British banks announced they were providing a three month mortgage holiday to customers affected by the pandemic," he said.

"As such the Noosa Chamber of Commerce calls on the big four banks and Bendigo Bank to get on the front foot to help the Noosa businesses affected."

