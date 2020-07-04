Menu
Mayor Clare Stewart and Small Business Commissioner Maree Adshead check in on Noosa businesses.
News

Commissioner eases leasing disputes for businesses

Matt Collins
4th Jul 2020 8:28 AM
It has certainly been a tough few months for Noosa businesses.

So a recent visit from the state’s small business commissioner was a welcome sight for businesses struggling to find a light at the end of the COVID tunnel.

Qld small business commissioner Maree Adshead was in Noosa to work with tenants and landlords to find a solution to their leasing disputes.

“I went and visited some of those to check in their premises and get a handle on what the issues might be,” she said.

“My office has been established under the COVID act to look after commercial leasing disputes.

“My role is to help small business tenants and landlords work their way through the COVID period and negotiate reduction in their rent and other arrangements to help them trade through it.”

MS Adshead advised the Noosa region generated the third highest number of leasing disputes she had received across the state, with only Brisbane and Gold Coast ahead.

“We have had 15 notices of dispute come through my office from the Noosa area,” she said.

“I am seeing a very strong tourism flavour in the hot spots where I am getting referrals out of.

“I’m thinking it is where the regions and where the businesses have been affected.”

With only a six-month window for help available, starting from March 29 March until September 30, Ms Adshead said if businesses hadn’t organised their leasing issues by now they need some assistance.

“We are halfway through the recovery period,” she said.

“It’s really important that we can help those guys who still haven’t been able to negotiate a deal with their landlord.

“If they haven’t been able to negotiate a deal by now, they need some help.

