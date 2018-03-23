Menu
Login
Sport

Jamaican sprint star Powell out of Games

Asafa Powell won’t be running on the Gold Coast.
Asafa Powell won’t be running on the Gold Coast.
by Emily Benammar
Asafa Powell will miss the Commonwealth Games.
Asafa Powell will miss the Commonwealth Games.

ASAFA Powell has withdrawn from Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games with a mystery injury.

Jamaica's team boss Dalton Myers has confirmed the 2006 Commonwealth 100m champion will not race alongside countryman Yohan Blake in the marquee event next month.

Myers says he has not received word on the specifics of the injury but Powell pulled up lame in a race and opted to rest given the Games' early placement in the season.

More to follow

Topics:  asafa powell athletics commonwealth games 2018 mystery injury sprints

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Baton relay passes through Noosa

Baton relay passes through Noosa

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay will arrive in Noosa on Monday

Coming clean for allas 7.3 tonnes of rubbish collected

CLEANING UP: These dedicated volunteers help collect our rubbish.

Clean up in Noosa

Ratepayers sending message 'foreshore'

Councillor Brian Stockwell.

Petition to stop public land use creep

Tayla going purple to help beat epilepsy

DETERMINED: Tayla Stinton with her mother Joanne when she was battling epileptic seizures in hospital.

Climb for a cause

Local Partners