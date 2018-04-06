Menu
Login
Sport

Who is the Opening Ceremony bum flasher?

A bum flash was the talking point of social media during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Photo: Twitter
A bum flash was the talking point of social media during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. Photo: Twitter
by Lexie Cartwright

THE woman who's backside stole the show at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony was a volunteer from a community dance group, industry sources revealed.

The unfortunate wardrobe slip-up, which occurred during Ricki-Lee Coulter's beach-themed performance of her new song Technicolour Love, became the talk of the ceremony after a woman in purple swimmers flashed her bare bottom on live TV.

25 MIND-MELTING MOMENTS FROM THE OPENING CEREMONY

The woman is believed to be an amateur performer from the Gold Coast who volunteered her time.

85 PHOTOS FROM THE OPENING CEREMONY

The woman became an international sensation when halfway through the song, the camera flashed to a group of dancers as they flung their towels over their backs, but one dancer's towel got tangled as she ran into a swarm of performers, exposing her bottom to an estimated 1.5 billion viewers.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  commonwealth games editors picks flashing opening ceremony wardrobe malfunction

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cooroy's gem set to reopen with music and dance

Cooroy's gem set to reopen with music and dance

Cooroy set to celebrate its hall reopening

Fighting to the very end was Roy's brave way

Thelast resting place of Private Roy Barr (inset) of Tewantin special World War I graves the Querrieu British Cemetery.

Noosa Diggers remembered

Eroding lake's beauty as council looks to redress damage

TAKING TOLL: Lake Weyba's Sentinel Tree is a little worse for wear after years of erosion as a plan is underway to investigate increased foreshore usage

Council to do lake foreshore landscape plan

Kevin18 a happier being

WISE WORDS: Cortney Claridge gets her copy of Kevin Rudd's memoirs from the man himself in Eumundi.

'Signing in the rain' at Eumundi

Local Partners