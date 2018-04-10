Teenage Terminator ends 20-year gold drought

FRESH pool queen Ariarne Titmus was crowned by swimming royalty on Tuesday night when the great Tracey Wickham revelled in the rise of the schoolgirl taking Australian distance swimming back to the top.

Wickham hung the gold medal on the breakout new star just as Queen Elizabeth had done for her after her final race in the same 400m freestyle when the Commonwealth Games were last in Queensland 36 years ago.

Anyone who watched the frontrunning Wickham in her prime when breaking world records in the late 1970s and winning four Commonwealth Games golds would have recognised the same rhythm and high-stroke rating in the relentless Titmus style.

At just 17, Titmus now joins her as a distance swimming marvel by emulating the golden 400m-800m freestyle double that Wickham achieved twice in Edmonton (1978) and Brisbane (1982).

Teen sensation Ariarne Titmus celebrates her win in the 400m freestyle on Tuesday night.

Titmus admitted to a rough night with little sleep after her 800m victory on Monday night yet no one was ever going to catch her snoozing over eight laps last night.

The arms rolled over lap after lap as she proved again "to be a distance swimmer you have to be the toughest in the pool." She led down the first lap and won by five bodylengths.

The only five names ahead of her on the world all-time list after her Australian record time of 4 min 00.93 sec are all Olympic champions.

"I was so nervous for this race," Titmus said.

"I've never felt nerves like this before and it wasn't because I was scared of the result, I just didn't want to fail on the expectations I set myself.

"I knew if I came in here and went 4:02, it would have been a fail because I went a 1:54 for my 200m earlier in the week and translating that to a four-minute swim is perfect."

The youngster has swum further than Launceston to Brisbane in training since she left Tasmania in 2015 to strengthen her dreams under taskmaster coach Dean Boxall, who will be sporting a new hairstyle today.

Ariarne Titmus with her gold medal after she won the 400m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday night.

"If I went under 4 min Dean was going to shave his head but he's still got to get it in braids, deadset," the exuberant youngster said at poolside.

Titmus will return to Year 12 studies at Brisbane's St Peters Lutheran College next week with bling overflowing from her Aussie kitbag after two individual golds, a 200m freestyle silver and a relay gold.

Wickham, 55, admitted to being more nervous than any of last night's swimmers on the Gold Coast where she saw a new star in front of her own eyes.

"The rhythm, the high stroke rating ... it does remind me of the way I used to swim," said Wickham, a multiple word record-breaker at her peak.

"She hasn't had that complete smile on her face this week until now because she knew she had this job to finish," said Wickham, who lives only a few laps from the Games pool on the Gold Coast.

"Ariarne is going to be right around her peak at 19 for the Olympics (in 2020) and she's just going to do really well if she keeps up the hard work."

No Australian had won a Commonwealth Games gold over 400m or 800m since 1998 which shows that Titmus is that rare figure stepping up to the most gruelling work ethic in the pool like Ilsa Konrads, Karen Moras, Jenny Turrall, Hayley Lewis and Wickham before her.