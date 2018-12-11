Community green patch opens for all

THEY say it takes a village to raise a children but in Tewantin it will take a community to grow a garden.

Noosa Community Garden was officially opened last Friday at Tait Duke Community Cottage after first coming to fruition in 2012.

Very much a community effort, the garden is on land donated from the Rotary Club of Noosa Heads with the wooden sign hand carved by Noosa Mens Shed.

Rotary Club of Noosa Heads donated $500 to Noosa Community Garden. Caitlin Zerafa

Mayor Tony Wellington officially cut the ribbon, after some difficulty with a blunt pair of scissors, acknowledging the work of the community and the benefits of such a garden.

"These gardens are a labour of love. And they are also a wonderful symbol of community cooperation,” he said.

"Gardening is one of the best things you can do for your mental and physical health.”

The garden is open to anyone and NCG hope it to be relaxing, sociable and sustainable environment.