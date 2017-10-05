Community groups will reap rewards of refund scheme

NOOSA community groups now have the chance to share in millions of dollars in donations following the move to introduce the container refund scheme to Queensland.

Environmental organisation Boomerang Alliance has been touring the state to answer questions about the proposed plastic bag ban and container refund scheme, due to take effect mid-2018. Toby Hutcheon and Kellie Lindsay from Boomerang Alliance, as well as Noosa MP Glen Elmes, hosted a forum on September 19 at The J to discuss the proposals with the public.

Mr Hutcheon said the container refund scheme will directly benefit local groups and schools.

"The community sector will share in $60 million in revenue from the collection (of containers),” Mr Hutcheon said. "Scouts is involved where the container refund scheme is already in place, and they've had $2.8 million extra funding every year.

"The way it works is it's a reverse vending machine, usually at shopping centres, so you put your bottle or container in, and it'll give you 10c back.

"Parents might take bags of bottles to a group or schools as a form of donation.” Mr Hutcheon said the moves have been proven to work to reduce waste and plastic consumption.

"These two measures represent the biggest impact on rubbish and disposal we've seen in a generation,” he said.

"95% of plastic packaging is used once and thrown away.

"These ideas have proven they will make a difference.”