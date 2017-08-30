Community helps catch alleged thief behind break-ins

POLICE are praising the actions of the community after helping to catch an alleged thief accused of breaking in to a number of houses across the region.

On Monday morning, Noosa Police Station Officer-in-charge Ben Carroll said 18-year-old man Daniel Robert Marick had been charged with 37 offences including burglary, attempted burglary and fraud.

"On Friday the 25th, officers from Logan Tactical Crime Squad apprehended Daniel Robert Marick in relation to another matter," Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said.

"We (Noosa Police) suspected it was him through the investigations we conducted, and through invaluable assistance from the public, police were able to link this suspect to the offences."

The teenager from Windaroo, south of Brisbane, allegedly broke in to the houses and stole thousands of dollars worth of items, including jewellery, from Noosaville, Tewantin, Tinbeerwah and Doonan.

"The suspect has allegedly pawned some of the items, and police are working to retrieve the items to return to their owners, some in unknown conditions," Snr Sgt Carroll said.

"It's good for us because it's not a local person."

Marick is alleged to have broken in to seven Noosa Waters houses in one day.

He was due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police are reminding everyone to secure their property while unattended and report any suspicious behaviour to police.

Snr Sgt Carroll said windows and doors at homes should be secure while residents are out and cars parked in driveways or on the road should also be locked at all times.

Meanwhile, Noosaville business Davo's Tackle World reported a major break-in early Thursday morning.

Thieves took off with thousands of dollars worth of fishing equipment, including expensive spinning reels and rods.

Staff posted on Facebook asking the community to "keep an eye out for Shimano Stellas, Daiwa Saltigas and high-end Daiwa rods that anyone is trying to sell or swap".

Police said the business break in and home burglaries are not related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000, Policelink on 131444 or the Noosa Police Station on 54408111.