Community hub to help Noosa's vulnerable

DROP IN: Tait-Duke Community Cottage to help Noosa's most vulnerable was officially opened last week. Caitlin Zerafa

TEWANTIN is now home to a drop-in community hub to help some of the regions' most vulnerable.

Tait-Duke Community Cottage has been set up as a one-stop shop to give people do it tough easy access to essential services.

The fortnightly initiative is a collaboration between Noosa Council and not-for-profit organisations including Sunny Street, St Vincent de Paul, Red Cross Employment Services and Orange Sky Laundry.

Acting Mayor Frank Wilkie officially opened the hub last week and said it will be a great service to the community and those facing barriers.

"For people who are finding they are doing it tough or are homeless, this is a fortnightly service where anyone can come along on a Tuesday and access medical advice and services for free,” he said.

"They can get advise regarding accommodation and employment as well.”

"We are well aware that not everyone is well of in every community and by working together with other tiers of government is the best way to deliver services.”

Sunny Street's Nova Evans said they will provide medical assistance similar to services expected at a GP.

"We are able to provide most things that a typical general practice can provide so things like health counselling, preventative health care, health screening. We can order pathology test and write scripts,” she said.

Councillor Jess Glasgow said Noosa has been in need of a service like this for some time and was glad to see the initiative take off.

"The Noosa community really understands that there is an issue out there of homelessness,” he said.

"It's not just people sleeping on the streets and in the park, it's people living on couches, living in garages, living in cars, this is all a part of the homelessness and council are aware of it.”

"We just have to start to get the ball rolling”.

Local resident Jakob, who recently turned his life around with the help of St Vincent de Paul, said the facility will greatly help.

"Having lots of services together in one friendly place like this will make it much easier for people to get the help they need to move forward like I have,” he said.

Hub Day will take place fortnightly on Tuesdays from 9:30am-1:30pm, starting October 16 at the cottage in Earl Street.