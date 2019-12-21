Community library to put a smile on your dial

BOATYMCBOOKFACE: A new community library housed in a boat shape has opened outside Pelican Boat Hire on Noosa River.

BOATYMCBOOKFACE: A new community library housed in a boat shape has opened outside Pelican Boat Hire on Noosa River.

IF YOU head along Noosa River and see a little yellow boat with a big smiling face, you’ve come across a new free community library.

The Book Boat outside Pelican Boat Hire on Gympie Terrace was the initiative of book lover and Pelican Boat Hire manager Louise McGovern.

“The library is full of my collection of books that I absolutely adore,” Ms McGovern said.

“There is a vast reading range and there are even books from my parents’ school days.”

BOATYMCBOOKFACE: A new community library housed in a boat shape has opened outside Pelican Boat Hire on Noosa River.

Ms McGovern said the library is available 24/7 and visitors and locals are welcome to take a book and return it at their leisure.

“People can come a sit with a coffee and read a book, they might read a chapter or they might take it with them.”

She said it was perfect for those who come down to buy a morning coffee from them.

Even holiday makers were welcome to take a book away with them and bring it back next visit.

“Holidays are all about reading.

“It’s a great time to slow down and take a bit of time out to read and provide a little respite in a busy world.”

The boat itself is the handiwork of a regular customer and Ms McGovern said she was so pleased with his “masterpiece”.

“We have a lovely customer who is very handy and he said he’d love to do something to help,” she said.

“He has turned it into a masterpiece, you look at the boat and you can’t help but smile.”

While the initiative was intended to encourage reading, Ms McGovern hoped it would also create a talking point.

“There is a trend lately where unusually shaped items are popping up in streets,” she said.

“This might make people stop and want to check it out when they are walking along the river.”

Ms McGovern said people were welcome to donate their own books to the library too.

Full rules for the Book Boat are on site at Pelican Boat Hire.