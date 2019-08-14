Community loving free bike workshops

A COMMUNITY program is giving locals a good excuse to get on their bikes and enjoy some fresh air and Noosa scenery.

Bike On Noosa recently completed their second round of free cycling workshops which they provided to locals families, people of all ages and beginners.

Bike On director Tracey Wyatt said the sessions provide a great opportunity to brush up on cycling skills and makes use of the shire’s bike network.

“The 1.5-hour cycling workshops are being held at Girraween Sports Complex using some of the cycling infrastructure Noosa already has in place,” Ms Wyatt said.

“The workshops are structured sessions run by accredited cycle skills instructors from Bike On.

“They have been aimed at local residents who need that final bit of motivation to ride their bikes more frequently and with improved confidence.”

The funding for the workshops came primarily from a Noosa Council grant to Zero Emissions Noosa.

CYCLING: Families enjoying Bike On's free cycling workshops.

So far the two sessions have focused on basic cycle skills and a guided social ride.

The final workshop is basic bike maintenance with the goal of learning new skills to undertake the basic bike maintenance required to become a regular rider.

“Participants will get their hands dirty changing flat tyres and adjusting gears and brakes at the hands-on workshop,” Ms Wyatt said.

Both Ms Wyatt and ZEN’s Vivien Griffin are hopeful Noosa Council will consider providing funding for similar cycling workshops on a more regular basis.

“The local community, all ages, has definitely shown a strong interest in these workshops,” Ms Wyatt said.

The final workshop will be on Saturday, October 12.

Registrations are now open.