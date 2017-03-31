How Coast woman saved three German backpackers

FREE: Three bedraggled backpackers.

Okay, this might not have been the exact wording Willow Lewis used on her Facebook post when looking for accommodation for three backpackers she found trying to seek refuge from the wet at the Noosa Library late yesterday.

The Noosa resident said she went to the library to access the Internet but it was closed due to potential floods.

While she was sitting in her car parked out the front she saw three backpackers go up to the doors.

"To their disappointment it was closed as they needed a dry place to hang out and plan where they are going to sleep tonight, as they were planning to camp but their campground was flooded and they had a low budget for accommodation and no hostel was available at their budget."

Ms Lewis said she would have offered them to stay at her place but she had no room.

"And then I thought I would post on the Sunshine Coast buy swap and sell page and the Tewantin one too if anyone had a floor for them to sleep on as they were getting desperate and I didn't want to leave them stranded."

So she snapped a quick photo and took to Facebook writing:

"Hi guys!

"I am currently the library and have meet three lovely German backpackers who are stuck for tonight as their camp ground is closed!

"I don't have any room at my place and the backpackers seem to be fully booked! Does anyone have a spare couch they could sleep on for the night? They have a car and are very clean and tidy!"

Ms Lewis said she waited with the backpackers to see if anyone would comment and offer.

"Within 10 minutes of me posting the post I had an overwhelming response from people on the Coast who offered their spare rooms, to pick them up, some tacos and food and even just to drink of bottle of whiskey.

"A lady from Cooroy called one of the backpackers and told her their address straight away and off they went.

"I have also had over 20 people private message me to offer their address and a place to stay."

Ms Lewis wanted to share the story because it is "all about people coming together and showing the 'Noosa Love' despite everyone being in a potentially dangerous situations.

"It really shows through the harder times that it is great to know how many people are willing to help, even three strangers."