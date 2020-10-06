Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Community rally behind family after heartbreaking news

Jenna Thompson
6th Oct 2020 9:00 AM

A YAMBA couple have been overwhelmed by community support after being dealt a devastating blow.

Last month, Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods owners Adam and Bec Bowen shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

"As most of you are aware Adam has experienced a number of medical episodes which has resulted in the closure of our delicatessen. He recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour that is sadly terminal," the post said.

"We have made the decision as a family to spend what time we have left together. As a result the Delicatessen will be up for sale."

Since learning of the news, residents and customers across the Clarence Valley have come to their aid.

 

YAMBA! ❤️Adam and I already knew we were moving to a special place but the overwhelming support for not only our...

Posted by Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods on Friday, 25 September 2020

 

A GoFundMe page has been created with all proceeds going directly to the family so they "can focus on making cherished memories … and Adam's beautiful wife can concentrate on her family's well being at this heartbreaking moment in their lives."

Over $5,000 has already been raised since launching over the October Long Weekend.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page here

brain tumour business for sale cancer coastal views gofundme page yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote on a “disastrous” minority government.

        Club ponders what might’ve been after rivals’ finals success

        Premium Content Club ponders what might’ve been after rivals’ finals success

        Rugby League Noosa Pirates left wondering after being denied league request

        $10m paradise: Inside luxury Hastings St penthouse

        Premium Content $10m paradise: Inside luxury Hastings St penthouse

        Property The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property is expected to go under the hammer for...

        Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        Premium Content Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        News Tax cuts to be brought forward in historic budget