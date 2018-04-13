Community ready to be engaged by surf options

Call for public opinion about how best to protect Peregian swimmers

Call for public opinion about how best to protect Peregian swimmers Contributed

A COMMUNITY engagement program to gain a better understanding of the community's thoughts on future of the Peregian Surf Lifesaving Club is under way.

Peregian Family and Friends Association spokesperson Leigh McCready said five local groups participated in the initial planning session for the engagement program including her organisation along with the Peregian Beach Business Association, Peregian Beach Community Association, Peregian Beach Residents Association and the Peregian Beach Community House Association.

The next meeting of the consultation group will be held this month where members will evaluate the tools to use to best collect public views.

"The community engagement program is being undertaken by Leisa Prowse Consulting who has more than 20 years experience in a broad range of consultation programs and we are confident that under Leisa's stewardship we can deliver the best outcomes for the community,” Ms McCready said.

"Collectively we have identified around 25 key stakeholders that range from environmental groups such as whale watching and Coolum Coast Care (turtles) through children's group such as kindies, day cares and schools, right up to local MPs, councillors and Surf Life Saving Queensland.”

At the conclusion of our initial meeting all representatives of the five groups agreed to work together to develop a community engagement strategy that will explore community expectations about the future of life saving at Peregian Beach.

"There were a large number of suggestions in our meeting including community gatherings and workshops, online surveys, market research via phone and opportunities for individual conversations such as pop-ups.”

For more information, please text 0400053444.