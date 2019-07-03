Community remembers loyal, generous local legend

REMEBERED: John Little pictured last year preparing for a 60km charity trek.

REMEBERED: John Little pictured last year preparing for a 60km charity trek. Caitlin Zerafa

NOOSA is remembering a man with community at heart and a passion for never giving up.

John Little died on Saturday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Last year, at age 72, Mr Little went on the trek of a lifetime through Arnhem Land for charity.

The five-day, 60km trek was a lifelong achievement for Mr Little and raised more than $15,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

After his walk last year, Mr Little told Noosa News: "I feel so energised. All the training was worthwhile and I feel like I'm floating on cloud nine”.

For Mr Little, known as the "silver-back gorilla” by some, his battle with cancer since 2001 was never a reason to stop.

"I thought what am I going to do, sit around and watch Netflix?” he said in July 2018.

John Little and his team of supporters trekked for 5 days in Arnhem Land raising money for prostate cancer. Contributed

Mr Little's son, David, said his Dad would be remembered for his personality.

"He had a knack for attracting people. He had a big personality and people loved him,” David said.

Growing up on a cattle farm near Gympie, David said some of his fondest memories came from working on the land.

"He was always expecting everyone would be reading his mind when we were out working,” David joked.

Mr Little was instrumental in setting up the Hastings Street Association and Noosa Triathlon.

He ran Joshua's ice-cream shop where modern-day Copenhagen stands and Le Scoops in Bay Village.

Mr Little also planted the first fig tree along Hastings Street outside Joshua's, without any council permission. The stump came from his Gympie property.

Peter Thynne, MP Sandy Bolton, Cr Jess Glasgow and John Little. Caitlin Zerafa

Speaking about his work for prostate cancer, David said Mr Little was a very determined person especially when it came to his charity trek.

"The medical would have told him not to do it but he wasn't one for taking orders.”

Mr Little began the inaugural Prostate Awareness Lunch in July 2018 which raised with more than $110,000. The event is set to continue this August.

Longtime friend Don Stallman said Mr Little was incredibly loyal and will be greatly missed.

"We became friend in the '80s and clicked form the first time we met,” Mr Stallman said.

"He was so generous. He would give his time, his money, anything to help.”

Describing Mr Little as a "clever man” with a know-how for business, Mr Stallman said he instilled lifelong lessons on his staff.

"People followed him, he was a leader,” Mr Stallman said.

John Little and Richard Bennet. Caitlin Zerafa

Mr Little was an integral part of Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club and during his membership was a Governor of the Supporters Club and chairman in the mid 1990s.

"John was a highly respected well-known local identity, a passionate past patrolling Club Member and a fantastic Club supporter, right up to the present,” NHSLSC president Ross Fisher said.

Mr Little's funeral service will be held at Gregson and Weight Noosaville on Monday, July 8 at 10.30am.