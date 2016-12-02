Community says goodbye to 'kind, intelligent' Peter

"SO MANY people underestimated you Peter, but you always proved them wrong, and you loved doing it.”

Krystal Young remembered her brother Peter James Young as kind, passionate and intelligent, as she shared a moving tribute to him at Tewantin Drysdale Funerals yesterday.

The room was full of Peter's heartbroken family and friends, coming to terms with the tragic death of a man who overcame so many obstacles.

Peter, who lived in Cooroy and recently moved to Caloundra, suffered from cerebral palsy.

While he struggled to communicate verbally, he fostered an incredibly gifted brain, impassioned by politics, theology, education and world issues.

He studied a double degree, graduating from the University of the Sunshine Coast with a bachelor of sociology and politics in the top 15% of academic achievers.

He volunteered to help the less fortunate, was a member of several government committees, and spent the last 18 months overcoming illness and regaining his strength.

REMEMBERED: Tewantin Drysdale Funerals hosted the moving memorial service where friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Peter. Amber Macpherson

Peter's father, David Young, said Peter spoke from an educated mind and had big plans for his future.

"He had so much to say and he knew what he was talking about,” David said.

"As anyone who had a political discussion with him knows, he was there to educate you.

"He was opinionated, he was loved, he was a fighter. He was determined to achieve so much.

"He had plans. He was talking about his five year plan and ten year plan, moving to Canberra and getting involved in politics.

"He made a difference in the lives of everybody he came in contact with.”

David said being able to communicate on social media opened up a new world for Peter.

"Social media really made a difference to his life,” David said.

"He got in touch with people he'd never met before, people that respected his intelligence and didn't look at the fact that he was in a wheelchair.”

Peter's death was accidental, choking on his dinner while living in an assisted care facility in Caloundra on November 16.

Peter lived a life fuller and more rewarding than most, making the most of his time by helping to make a difference in the world.

"Peter was so passionate about fighting for those the world had wronged,” Krystal said. "I do remember times that he struggled with his limitations, but he never gave up.

"He had big dreams, and he lived a big life. He loved hard and real.”