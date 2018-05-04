Community says yes to renewal

SPECIAL NIGHT: Launch attendees had a great night at the VIP event.

COMMUNITY support for the renewal of Sunshine Beach's iconic surf club is high, with nearly 60 people turning out for a VIP launch on Wednesday evening.

About 60 residents, neighbours, landlords, shop owners, past and present members, and luminaries such as local resident and rugby great Michael O'Connor attended the launch, where a slide show of the proposed new premises was presented by appointed architect Andrew Bock.

The club has 10 months left to finalise plans for

its rejuvenation, involving

a complete re-build, with

all the associated inconvenience and noise - while somehow keeping

the club trading.

It was originally built in 1981 and added to over time, however the years, weather and general wear and tear mean the club is in dire

need of major repairs including items such as

its air-conditioning system, let alone complete renewal.

"It was a pleasant evening,” club president Warick Redwood said of the launch.

"It outlined the plans for the club, and all were suitably impressed.”

He said the small club "did not have the bucks” of larger clubs like Noosa Heads Surf Club, and would welcome any community financial or in-kind backing to achieve its goals.

"We're not shy of being forward in calling for donations,” he quipped.

"Everything's updating [in Sunshine Beach] and the club needs updating too.

"We are very much part of this community and we need to keep up.”

Already some contributions have been made to the club, including from one business which has offered the free-of-charge use of some portaloos which will be essential during the renovations, for a period of 12 months.

The offer is worth between $10,000 and $20,000 in value, Mr Redwood said.

"I have a good feeling the community will be behind us in offering in-kind support and in other ways,” Mr Redwood said.

Mr Redwood said the club was holding a second launch on Wednesday, May 30, for more of the community to learn about the proposals, and encouraged interested parties to view a video of the plans at its website, www.sunshinebeachslsc. com.au.

He said a number of fundraising initiatives were in the pipeline, including a gala ball, and a beach fun run, to take place over the next few months.

"And there will be a community presentation and barbecue further down the track,” Mr Redwood added.