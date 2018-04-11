Community shocked by woman's tragic death

Police investigate the scene of an accident that claimed the life of 73-year-old Witta woman Margaret Grell.

EXTENDED family of a hinterland woman who died in a tragic driveway accident are gathering at her Witta home to offer support.

Police said initial investigations indicated Margaret Grell, 73, was accidentally hit by a van being driven by her husband in the driveway of her Curramore Road home.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.15am Tuesday and freed her about half an hour later.

They worked to save Mrs Grell but she did not survive her injuries.

Witta resident Warren Cox, who has lived in the Maleny district all of his 49 years, said the incident had impacted the community.

"It was a bit of a shock to me," Mr Cox said.

Other Curramore Road residents expressed their shock and sadness about the incident when contacted on Wednesday morning.

Sunshine Coast police district officer Inspector John Van Egmont said police would thoroughly investigate circumstances of the incident but it appeared at this stage to be an accident.

"It's a tragic, tragic thing," Inspector Van Egmont said.