Community solar scheme at Parkridge Noosa 'a first'

RESIDENTS of Parkridge Noosa have access to sustainable, affordable energy thanks to an innovative Australian first on-site solution.

The developers, Altum Property Group, have installed Australia's first residential large scale Centrally Managed Community Solar Photo Voltaic/Battery grid system (Community Solar Scheme) to be built without government funding.

Altum director Rob McCready said he was proud of Parkridge Noosa's Community Solar Scheme, seeing it as an essential step towards a more sustainable future.

"It's a well known fact that our energy infrastructure is under stress and the cost of electricity both financially and to the environment is spiraling out of control,” he said.

"To ensure Australia continues to have reliable and affordable power, and reduce the reliance on the State power grid, we need to be generating and using power at the source.

"The Community Solar Scheme is an exciting step towards this goal and reaffirms Altum's commitment to a sustainable future for our region,” he said.

Mr McCready said the innovative project provides real benefits to Parkridge Noosa residents, the environment and the broader community.

"It is a better outcome for residents as it will provide them with guaranteed, cheaper, and more reliable power at times of need and prevent blackouts.

"It is better for the environment as it is driven by sustainable solar power, and it is better for the Sunshine Coast as it reduces peak demand on the existing power infrastructure,” he said.

Parkridge Noosa residents have the opportunity to purchase one of 75 separate individual solar/battery systems when they purchase their apartment or townhouse.

"Each system is integrated into the community's embedded electrical network. The solar power will feed the community grid when the sun is shining,” Mr McCready said. "When the solar generates more power than is being consumed within the community, the excess power will charge the batteries.

"This is environmentally responsible and reduces stress on the state grid.

"It's important that we all play our part for the environment and protect the Noosa biosphere.”