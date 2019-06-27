Community transport trial for Kenilworth

KENILWORTH residents will have better access to Eumundi and many other hinterland towns under a new transport service starting on June 21.

Supported by Sunshine Coast Council's Transport Levy, the Kenilworth Community Transport Service will provide affordable, reliable and accessible transport.

Division 10 councillor Greg Rogerson said the new volunteer-run service will be trialled for 12 months.

"One of the main benefits of the Kenilworth Community Transport Service is that it provides a cost-effective transport option for Kenilworth residents,” Cr Rogerson said.

"Kenilworth residents living within 6.5km of the Kenilworth Post Office, at 16a Elizabeth Street, can travel for only $8 return per trip.

Participants will need to pre-register as users of the service by visiting council's website at www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au and searching for Kenilworth Community Transport Service or by phoning the Kenilworth Community Transport on 5446 0122 or visit the Kenilworth Visitor Information Centre at 9 Elizabeth Street, Kenilworth.

"Pre-registering is simple, participants will just need to answer a few questions about yourself and where you live and a representative from the transport service sub-committee will contact you to discuss your registration.

"After that it's as simple as booking the service by 2pm the day before you wish to travel.”

The service will initially offer three scheduled services per week, additional services can be arranged, subject to driver availability and passenger demand.

Council and the sub-committee are also keen to hear from residents living outside of the 6.5km zone who may be interested in the service.