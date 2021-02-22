Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Northbound traffic on the Bruce Highway was severely impaced by a crash between a truck and a ute on Monday morning. Picture: Clayton’s Towing
Northbound traffic on the Bruce Highway was severely impaced by a crash between a truck and a ute on Monday morning. Picture: Clayton’s Towing
News

Commuter chaos after truck crash on Bruce Hwy

Natalie Wynne
22nd Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was bad news for Monday morning commuters after a crash on the Bruce Highway reduced traffic to a crawl.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a truck and car crash near Beerburrum just after 8am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it seemed as though the truck had collided with the rear of a ute.

“A few minutes after the crash the truck was off the road, obviously with the size of it there is going to be a process in getting traffic control,” the spokesman said.

“They will need a tow truck to remove the truck and traffic will be further impacted by that.”

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his mid-20s and another person were assessed but declined to be taken to hospital.

beerwah crash bruce highway crash sunshine coast traffic accidents
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast animal cruelty hot spots revealed

        Premium Content Coast animal cruelty hot spots revealed

        News Hundreds of animal cruelty cases were reported across the Sunshine Coast last year. See how your suburb compares on the complaints list

        Gympie park ranger felt up 17yo girl who was working for him

        Premium Content Gympie park ranger felt up 17yo girl who was working for him

        News The 54-year-old attacked the victim three times in 30 minutes

        Mary Valley developer pushes back at council rules

        Premium Content Mary Valley developer pushes back at council rules

        News Points of contention include conditions around the serving of food

        It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Premium Content It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Health Historic vaccine rollout plots path back to normal life: CHO