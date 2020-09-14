Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Beckmans Rd traffic is one of Noosa's real no go areas at peak times.
Beckmans Rd traffic is one of Noosa's real no go areas at peak times.
Council News

Commuters drilled by timing of new roadworks

Peter Gardiner
14th Sep 2020 10:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Commuters along a busy Noosa road are questioning the timing of testing on a busy Noosa road as they face likely delays.

A four-wheel-drive drilling rig will take road samples along the shoulder of Beckmans Rd on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The stretch is a notorious bottleneck at school drop-off and pick-up times.

Two decades on and finally road deal is sealed

Noosa bottlenecks given $27.5m lifeline

The road, which runs past Noosaville State School and St Teresa’s Catholic College, was found in previous traffic counts to carry more than 18,000 vehicles a day.

The investigative works are being done to pave the way for the long-awaited Cooroy-Noosa Road/Beckmans Rd intersection upgrade.

But they are already attracting public comment for their 6am to 6pm schedule, which Noosa Council says may cause short traffic delays.

Facebook user Goergina Rogers asked online why the works could not wait until school holidays, which were just a week away.

More delays on a traffic black spot – Beckmans Rd.
More delays on a traffic black spot – Beckmans Rd.

She took aim at council for thanking locals in advance for putting up with the latest major works.

“I understand and appreciate that all these works are needed, but a little bit of consideration for everyone getting kids to school and just trying to get to work would be greatly appreciated,” Ms Rogers said.

She said the recent major Hilton Tce works stopped all traffic for long periods of time.

“Don’t thank us for our patience yet, it’s wearing thin,” Ms Rogers said.

Rachel Martin also believed it was poor timing.

“OMG, wait until school holidays,” she said.

Rachel Martin said the timing was “just a frustrating thing for parents doing school runs”.

“But really is there ever the perfect timing for anything?” she said.

beckmans road coast road upgrades noosa road congestion noosa roadworks
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Footy fans enjoy a day of fun in the sun

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Footy fans enjoy a day of fun in the sun

        News A 4000-strong crowd seemed to be having too much fun to be worried about the scoreboard as the afternoon sun went down over Sunshine Coast Stadium.

        Leaders need separation from business interests

        Premium Content Leaders need separation from business interests

        Letters to the Editor A bit more independence from sectional interests in future federal, state and local...

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        News "We wouldn’t be able to go about the freedoms we can now"

        Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        Premium Content Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        News Jeannette Young under attack: Trolls told to ‘back off’