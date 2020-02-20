Menu
Commuters on the Sunshine Coast line face hour-long delays.
Commuters facing hour-long train delays on major line

by Nathan Edwards
20th Feb 2020 7:04 AM
SOUTHEAST Queensland commuters are facing delays of up to one hour this morning after services were cancelled on a major line.

A fault has resulted in services to all stations between Nambour and Caboolture on the Sunshine Coast line being suspended.

Translink has advised commuters that a signalling fault at Beerburrum Station is the cause.

 

 

Alternative transport has been arranged.

