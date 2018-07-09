Menu
Login
2018 VW Polo
2018 VW Polo
Motoring

ONE CAR TWO OPINIONS: Play Polo, it’s like mini Golf

by Iain Curry and Jules Lucht
9th Jul 2018 4:00 AM

THE sixth-generation VW Polo compact city car, with extra specification and increased dimensions, makes Euro style and quality available from just $17,990.

Adding to the value proposition, it has greater boot space and headroom than some cars in the segment above. We own the Golf stablemate - so can the Polo 70TSI Trendline persuade us that it's a viable family car?

 

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

IAIN: Entry-level city cars don't normally get you excited. You prepare yourself for steel wheels, drum brakes on the rear, no leather seats or fancy inclusions.

JULES: All right, I'm not that much of a snob. Besides, I like the classy look of the new Polo. Big for a city car, isn't it?

IAIN: Well spotted. The Polo has grown so much VW says it's bigger than the Golf Mk4 sold from 1998-2004.

JULES: My parents had a Golf Mk4 as a family car. Does that mean a new Polo would be a candidate for our family of four?

IAIN: Of course. Just because you breed doesn't mean you need a giant seven-seat SUV. Huge numbers of European families have Polo-sized cars as their main family vehicle.

Value: Polo starts from $18K but has space and features to match the next segment up
Value: Polo starts from $18K but has space and features to match the next segment up

JULES: What engine have we got here?

IAIN: This is the entry level 70TSI Trendline, with 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo. Power is just 70kW but peak torque is a perky 175Nm.

JULES: Not a lot then.

IAIN: For $2500 more you can have a Polo 85TSI Comfortline. Same engine but tuned for 85kW/200Nm, plus you get alloys, auto lights and wipers and comfier cloth seats.

JULES: What am I getting for my money with the Trendline?

IAIN: For $20,490 drive-away with auto gearbox it's pretty good. It comes with an eight-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, cruise control, rear camera and autonomous emergency braking.

 

THE LIVING SPACE

JULES: The cabin is understated and classy but not funky like many city cars.

IAIN: True - but it's really well presented for buyers favouring quality over gimmicks.

Polo cockpit: Understated trim plus colour touchscreen with smartphone mirroring
Polo cockpit: Understated trim plus colour touchscreen with smartphone mirroring

JULES: The colour touchscreen that mirrors my phone through Apple CarPlay is a key selling point for me. Big win.

IAIN: The dash and touch points have a few more hard plastics than a Golf but I'd say the Polo's the class leader at this price for cabin quality.

JULES: And space. The kids seemed to have as much room in the back as larger, pricier cars.

 

THE COMMUTE

IAIN: City cars are normally just that. Brilliantly versatile in town but a bit rubbish on the highway.

JULES: Like when it feels like a gust of wind would topple you over?

IAIN: Exactly. The Polo feels more grown-up, stable, quiet and well suited for doing 110km/h for long distances. The cruise control helps too.

 

THE SHOPPING

JULES: It's so nice not having an SUV. I love the Polo's size for zipping into parking spaces. Rear camera's great but I'd love sensors too.

IAIN: The boot's bigger than a Mazda3 or Ford Focus in the class above, by the way.

Critics Jules and Iain: Polo nips into parking spaces but boot outdoes Mazda3 and Ford Focus
Critics Jules and Iain: Polo nips into parking spaces but boot outdoes Mazda3 and Ford Focus

JULES: More shopping then! Going back to me not being a snob - sort of - I was prouder parking it than, say, a Toyota or something Korean. The European badge is still a cut above.

IAIN: It does look sharp. Even in its rather dull grey colour. VW's colour palette is too bland.

JULES: Nothing jazzy at all?

IAIN: There is metallic orange, white, black or silver. Not a blue or red to be found.

 

SUNDAY RUN

JULES: I found the throttle response a bit slow, even in Sport mode. Maybe I'm just used to our Golf with its bigger engine.

IAIN: It drives like a baby Golf to me. It's a joy to steer, I love the note of the three-cylinder turbo engine and in Sport mode it holds the higher revs well. It's brilliant to throw around.

Kick it along: The turbo three-cylinder makes just 70kW … but sounds good
Kick it along: The turbo three-cylinder makes just 70kW … but sounds good

JULES: Didn't you find it slow off the mark?

IAIN: VW's auto gearbox, called DSG, is a tiny bit jerky at low speeds but I think it's just that you're used to a manual shifter and more power than 70kW. The time from rest to 100km/h is 10.8 seconds, remember.

JULES: It steers really precisely and I'm a big fan of the sporty flat-bottom leather wheel.

 

THE FAMILY

IAIN: Apart from not being able to fit their bikes in the boot, the six and three-year old had plenty of rear space with their two Isofix seats in place.

JULES: No air vents for the kids back there, or USB points.

IAIN: Imagine us complaining about such things when we were kids. They don't care. If it's air they need, they can open a window.

JULES: Anyway, six airbags, auto emergency braking and five-star safety rating mean it passes the family test.

IAIN: Warranty is three years, when many rivals are longer. Plus it needs 95 premium fuel, if I'm being picky.

 

THE VERDICT

JULES: Style, cabin finish, infotainment and decent size make the Polo a winner but I'd prefer more power.

IAIN: Agreed. It makes spending $2500 more for the 85kW Comfortline with alloys look a good move. Even so, this entry-level Polo's a cracker with its mature and well-engineered feel.

Iain: Classy choice. Jules: More power, please …
Iain: Classy choice. Jules: More power, please …

JULES: But if you need more space, the Skoda Fabia is the only one in the city car class with a wagon back. I'd still pick it for my life with two kids, plus it has a five-year warranty.

IAIN: Good call. The Fabia and Polo share plenty of DNA. But for me, the VW's the classier choice.

 

VOLKSWAGEN POLO 70TSI TRENDLINE DSG

PRICE $20,490 drive-away (good for Euro auto)

WARRANTY/SERVICING 3 years/unlimited km, $1213 for 3 years/45,000km (average)

SAFETY 5 stars, 6 airbags, reverse camera, AEB with pedestrian detection, tyre pressure monitor, fatigue monitor (good)

ENGINE 1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo, 70kW/175Nm (punchy; lovely engine note)

TRANSMISSION 7-speed twin clutch auto, FWD (slick)

THIRST 5.0L/100km (good; 95 RON)

SPARE Full-size steel (good)

BOOT 351L (good)

Related Items

car advice motoring advice review road test vw golf vw polo

Top Stories

    Cam saves world, straw by straw

    Cam saves world, straw by straw

    News Peregian youngster campaigns as a no-straw man

    AGM reflects on season

    AGM reflects on season

    News Stable club focuses on Peregian

    Ancient tree lives on in sculpture

    Ancient tree lives on in sculpture

    News Local sculpture brings new life into old tree

    Reusable is fashionable

    Reusable is fashionable

    News Practical, stylish and, well, stylish

    Local Partners