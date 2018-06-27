COMPETITION: Free triathlon training for you and a mate

TRIUMPHANT: Winners of last year's Build an Athlete comp, Helen Greenfield and Glenn Petrie.

TRIUMPHANT: Winners of last year's Build an Athlete comp, Helen Greenfield and Glenn Petrie.

PREPARING for an event is always easier when you have support.

That's why the Sunshine Coast Daily and Multisport Mecca is searching for a new dynamic duo.

This year's Build an Athlete competition has expanded, and we're on the hunt for two rookie triathletes.

Schoolmates, best friends, husband and wife . . . we're not picky, as long as you are both determined to attempt the world of long course triathlon.

This year's winners will receive free entry to the the Hervey Bay 100, which encompasses a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.

The pair will also receive a race kit provided by Allez Sport Mooloolaba, bike fitting and cycling advice from Cycle Zone Mooloolaba, as well as full training under the guidance of Jason Crowther of Atlas Multisports.

Last year's winners, Helen Greenfield of Nambour and Buderim's Glenn Petrie, both successfully finished the 'Hundy' and have continued racing in triathlon and other events.

The criteria is simple: you need to be friends who are yet to tackle a long-distance triathlon race . . . and you must commit to training at least six hours a week over the next five months.

"Getting the right advice is pivotal in triathlon and the expertise we have as part of this program is outstanding,” Multisport Mecca editor Grant Edwards said.

"We have John Carey from Cycle Zone Mooloolaba who fits two-time Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno. Then there's David Chick, an outstanding athlete in his own right who has been on the world amateur triathlon stage three times, providing the best gear in the business.

"Guiding them all the way is Jason Crowther, an event manager and a former elite competitor who is one of the most experienced coaches of age group athletes on the Coast.”

The winners will be guided through the basics of long course triathlon as Crowther develops the pair into fully-fledged athletes.

"Triathlon can be an addictive sport but getting up early or doing sessions after work can challenge the motivation of many newbies,” he said.

"Having someone alongside you, doing the same sessions and going through the same challenges means they can work together, embrace the highs and help each other through the lows.”

Representatives from each of the businesses supporting the athletes will form the judging panel.

Entrants will be analysed for aptitude, physical history, future racing expectations and current knowledge levels.

For Greenfield, training with like-minded people in the Atlas Multisports squad provided the catalyst for success.

"Among the best parts were following Jason's program and seeing the improvements over time and then achieving something that I thought was well above my capabilities,” she said.

"Triathlon is a very expensive sport I've quickly come to realise, so the kind contributions from all of the businesses involved was amazing.

"The hardest was probably just fitting the training in around family and work.”

Submissions for this year's competition will close at 5pm on Friday, June 29.