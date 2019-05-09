Complaint over Peregian surf club EOI may go to Ombudsman

OPPONENTS of the Noosa Council move to call for expressions of interest for community use of the top storey of the Peregian Beach lifesaving clubhouse have lodged a formal complaint.

The expression of interest drew the immediate anger of the Peregian Family and Friends Association who noted Surf Life Saving Queensland had made it clear to the council that lifesaving activities "requires use of the entire premises”.

A petition has also been signed by almost 800 supporters of Peregian Surf Lifesaving calling on Noosa Shire Council to reject the EOI process and sign a long-term lease with Surf Life Saving Queensland Sunshine Coast Branch.

The concerned Peregian community members want the EOI process halted until their complaint has been reviewed and resolved.

The council in March voted to call for the EOI to help identify possible local groups interested in using the upstairs building.

The signed complaint said: "If we do not hear promptly from the council we shall refer this matter to the Ombudsman”.

The complainants said such a use of the clubhouse was not consistent with the purpose for which the reserve was created and the council had failed to achieve the purpose of the trust by not continuing and finalising negotiations with Noosa Heads Surf Lifesaving Club for a 20-year lease.

Statements submitted to the council from complainants include: "If you didn't have the upstairs space to earn money for the club, I don't think a club could be sustainable long term”.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel, who has received the complaint, said it would be "inappropriate to make any further comment at this stage”.