Complete survey for a say on Peregian Surf Club

HAVE YOUR SAY: Peregian Surf Club is at the centre of a community consultation process. Patrick Woods

A UNIQUE kind of community engagement process was launched in Peregian recently and unlike most engagement processes, which are run by the local government body or large companies, this process has been completely funded and designed by the Peregian community.

Using funds from a successful crowdfunding campaign, which ran earlier this year, members of the community organisation Peregian Family and Friends have engaged community engagement professional Leisa Prowse Consulting and market research specialist Market Facts to design and facilitate the first survey of its kind in the seaside locality.

Peregian Family and Friends Association spokesperson Kane Livingstone said the Peregian Surf Club Community Survey followed four months of intense community consultation about the role and value of surf lifesaving in Peregian, which involved the following activities:

The establishment of a new community association to champion family friendly initiatives - Peregian Family and Friends Association (www.peregianfriends.com);

Community Meet and Greets to listen to feedback about our surf club;

Attendance at community meetings to share information and updates;

An extensive social media information sharing and awareness raising program;

Several meetings of community organisations to plan and design a community consultation survey and agree the tools to capture community opinion;

Contact with a broad group of stakeholders, including Noosa Council and Noosa Heads SLSC;

A successful community crowdfunding campaign to fund the community consultation;

Creation and review of this Information Sheet and accompanying documents online; and

The launch of a statistically valid, independently conducted online and phone survey to capture the views of people whose closest patrolled beach is Peregian.

"These activities have shown there is broad support for re-establishing a full volunteer lifesaving service and nipper program at Peregian Beach,” Kane said.

"Our consultation activities have shown that the community recognises the importance of a surf lifesaving club lies not only in saving lives, but in the values of community service, healthy activity and the spirit of being part of something bigger than ourselves.

"We have an opportunity to design the future of surf lifesaving in Peregian together, and we are looking forward to listening to what the community views are.”

An information sheet designed to provide the background information for those interested in the conversation about the surf club has been delivered this week to 7000 homes across the Peregian region.

If you would like to have your say, the survey is now available online to complete, visit tinyurl.com/peregian surf club.