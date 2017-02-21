Concern over oil bags washed up beside nest

TURTLE THREAT: These three bags of oil have been found at Castaways Beach.

A COAST carer has concerns about bags of oil washing up on Castaways Beach near a turtle nest.

Coast Care volunteer KimBird has told Channel 7 News that a bag of the sludgy engine oil washed up Thursday a week ago during rough seas.

This was removed by Noosa Council on Friday but the next day three more bags of oil washed up, while an empty 20-litre oil container was found in a bin at the beach.

A number of dead fish have also washed up on the beach but the oil spill has not been linked to these.

"There's been lots of boats outside in the ocean in the last few weeks and with the rough weather we've had last week I'd say it's floated in,” Ms Bird said.

Ms Bird said she was upset and disgusted by the possible threat to local hatchlings.

"There's a turtle nest just nearby where the three bags of oil were when I picked them up on Saturday morning,” she said.

Sunshine Coast Environment Council's Leah Hays said the oil would have been devastating had any turtle hatchlings been contaminated.

"On the Sunshine Coast we have a number of places throughout where people can get rid of their oil with no charge at all,” she said.

The State Government has a pollution hotline to report incidents such as oil spills, phone 1300 130 372.

- Peter Gardiner