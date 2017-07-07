Concerns about Cooroy's growth

NEWLY released Australian Census population figures highlight the sort of development pressures Cooroy is facing.

That is according to Cooroy Area Residents' Association president Rod Ritchie as his community group marks five years since foundation.

Mr Ritchie said the population of the Cooroy hinterland stood at 13,121 at Census time.

"This represents 25% of Noosa Shire's population,” he said.

"Now, more than ever, development pressures are impacting on what was once a small town with a big heart. We need to ensure that future growth is sustainable, and that Cooroy does not come to resemble just another Brisbane suburb,” Mr Ritchie said.

He said five years ago residents wanting to ensure that people from Cooroy and district had a say in the future of the town, formed CARA to be independent from council or business interests and funding.

The aim of CARA remains:

To provide for the betterment of Cooroy and its surrounds, with particular focus on the area's residential community.

To facilitate two-way communication with individuals and organisations, including local and other levels of government.

To provide a forum for resident discussion on planning and other matters which affect Cooroy and surrounds.

"Rather than take a position on particular development applications, CARA holds information evenings to hear both sides of an application,” Mr Ritchie said.

"And around local or state government election times, we provide a forum for candidates to present their policies and plans to the community.

Recent CARA concerns include upgrades to the Elm St intersections, duplication of the rail line to Nambour, submissions to the New Noosa Plan and raising concerns over inappropriate rural development.

To learn more, visit www.caracooroy.com.au.