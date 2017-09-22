Concerns all taken on board

ALL ABOARD: Leader of the state opposition Deb Frecklington boards a Noosa Coast Guard Patrol Boat to inspect the Noosa River.

POLITICIANS took to the water on Tuesday to listen to the Noosa Coast Guard's concerns for the level of safety of the Noosa River.

Noosa Coast Guard volunteers took deputy leader of the state opposition Deb Frecklington and Noosa MP Glen Elmes out on a patrol boat to discuss options for making marker buoys and posts more visible at night-time.

"At night-time our River is not lit to international maritime standards,” Coast Guard commander Andrew Leak said.

"The Government pours millions in to the Sunshine Coast and bringing people here, yet we're not offering, in return, good, safe facilities.

"These channel markers need to be lit up at night-time. They're dangerous and people run in to them in their boats when they can't see them.”

Ms Frecklington said it was important to take the concerns on board to improve the safety of water users.

"The lights on the markers, we're here to inspect them firsthand,” Ms Frecklington said.

"We are here looking at the issue and we need to understand the costs and implications of that need to improve the safety.

"We want to ensure the safety of everyone, tourist operators as well as the public, to have those benefits.”