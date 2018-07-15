Menu
Login
Breaking

Missing teenager found safe and well

15th Jul 2018 7:08 AM

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy reported missing from Maroochydore has been located safe and well.

Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

EARLIER: Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old boy missing from Maroochydore since yesterday.

The boy was last seen on Maroochydore Esplanade at noon.

Police and family have concerns for the welfare of this 13-year-old boy missing from Maroochydore since noon July 14.
Police and family have concerns for the welfare of this 13-year-old boy missing from Maroochydore since noon July 14. Contributed

Police and family hold concerns for his safety as he suffers from a medical condition and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts to contact police.

He is described as Caucasian, 186cm tall with a solid build, dark hair and an olive complex.

He was wearing a long sleeved blue and white polo shirt, dark shorts and a dark cap at the time he went missing.

missing child missing person qps
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    It's a very safe place to work

    It's a very safe place to work

    News Noosa Council scores high on WH&S audit

    Open day will have a country flavour

    Open day will have a country flavour

    News Country Noosa's Open Day

    One-act play competition

    One-act play competition

    News See best of theatre at Noosa

    Public land tree law changes

    Public land tree law changes

    News Check the new tree laws

    Local Partners