Concerns new development will mean traffic chaos

Residents are concerned of an increase in traffic congestion when the new Arcare aged care facility opens in 2021 (This photo taken at Point Lonsdale Arcare facility) Picture: Alan Barber.

IT will supposedly be complete by early 2021, but not everyone is happy about Noosa’s newest aged care facility.

The 90-bed Arcare aged care home in Goodchap St Noosaville will somewhat ease the aged care housing pressure in the shire.

A shire which, according to Arcare’s 2018 development submission, will have a shortfall of over 250 aged care beds by 2026.

While the new facility may help ease the aged care bedding problem, residents are not convinced the same can be said for the extra traffic in the area.

Given the new complex is being built alongside the Noosa Hospital, it is hard to argue it won’t add a traffic headache to an already busy area.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: Arcare's aged care facility in Noosaville that will provide 90 beds is proposed to be open in early 2021.

It has been a rocky few years for the Noosa Arcare aged care proposal.

In 2016, the development was put forward to sit alongside Noosa Civic on Walter Hay Dve, but that was not approved by Noosa Council.

While Council was supportive of the facility, that location got knocked on the head after it was decided the area was too much of a fire risk.

“We (council) reached the conclusion with our consultants that it’s just not the appropriate site for this use,” Council’s planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle said.

“It is a vulnerable community and we’re putting them in a high-risk situation.”

That, and the fact that more than 2000 signatures had come from local residents opposing the location, due to it being a koala habitat, meant Arcare had to look elsewhere.

Council gave the green light to the Goodchap St location and work has commenced.

On the Arcare website, they predict an opening date of early 2021.

Arcare said the project was expected to create 158 full-time equivalent jobs during the construction phase and a further 178 full-time equivalent jobs during the ongoing operations phase.

But not everyone is jumping for joy.

Some residents are concerned the site, which comprises 6742 sqm and 52 car spaces, two for disability access, will bring added pressure to an already busy street.

In a recent letter to the editor, Peregian Springs’ John Lobb believed the facility will create major parking and traffic problems.

And with close to 108 submissions to Council, 98 objecting the development, it seems John is not on his own.

“I think it is in the wrong area - the hospital roundabout will be chaotic because there is already insufficient parking for this growing facility,” he said.

“Other more suitable medical offices were rejected so why was this development approved?”

Council were contacted for comment, but at time of print had not responded.