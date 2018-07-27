Concerns over opt out My Health record

AN EXPANDED online health record system will be able to help save the lives of Noosa residents, according to the support team promoting the federal initiative.

Local Primary Health Network CEO Pattie Hudson said changes to the My Health Record provided an opportunity for people to make decisions that improved their care.

Ms Hudson said more than 5.9 million Australians already had a My Health Record, an online summary where they could store, access and share their key health information.

The system has operated on an "opt in” basis but that has changed to "opt out”, meaning all holders of Medicare or Department of Veteran Affairs cards have only months to refuse to have the records go online.

About 20,000 Australians chose to opt out on the first day the choice became available and Liberal backbencher Tim Wilson has taken this option amid concerns about who gets to share this information.

The opt-out deadline is October 15, go to myhealthrecord.gov.

"Choosing to have a My Health Record and sharing that information with your chosen health providers could save your life,” Ms Hudson said.

"If you are in an emergency situation, like a heart attack, an accident or diabetic coma, the team of professionals caring for you can access your medical history and identify any serious allergies or conflicting medication.

"This information all has a huge impact on the care you receive and can greatly improve your chances of survival.”

The Australian Digital Health Agency said people could manage privacy access to their records.