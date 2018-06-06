Concerns over road upgrades and corner safety

A residents' protest rally which helped lead to a council reappraisal of the road upgrade.

SAFETY concerns are at the heart of objections to a sharp corner that is part of a Sunshine Coast Council upgrade to Doonan Bridge Rd.

The Verrierdale Residents Group has written to the council in protest of the works to seal the road between Arcoona Rd and Verrierdale Rd.

Group spokesman Mark Jones said local MP Dan Purdie had obtained an independent review by consultant Projex Partners which had confirmed his group's concerns.

"Council's constructed sharp corner is sub-standard and unsafe. The guard rails installed in stage three are excessive,” Mr Jones said in a letter to the council.

His group's recommendation for a more sweeping corner design is supported by Projex Partners and by two independent reviewers.

"Council's sub-standard corner is testing the limits of acceptable design. What council is constructing has far more cons and less pros than our preferred large-radius curve design.

" There are at least three sections of guardrail that are definitely unnecessary and VRG wants them removed, as recommended by the independent review.”

A council project officer has told the the residents group an independent auditor had found more guard rails were required.

Councillor Steve Robinson said a council engineering review had found it better to stay with the current bend design for the safety of the residents and road users.

"You can go east of the tree and some rocks that has some cultural significance,” he said. "But engineers would rather have a bend that is more consistent for driving experience.”

He said the speed limit had been lowered to 70km/h.