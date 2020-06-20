Menu
A rise in the number of virus cases has authorities concerned, especially with more restrictions set to go on Monday.
Health

Concerns over state's coronavirus rise

by Andi Yu, AAP
20th Jun 2020 9:25 AM

Victoria's concerning rise in coronavirus cases this week has authorities vigilant as the next step to ease restrictions looms.

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues are scheduled to reopen on Monday while cafes, restaurants and pubs will increase capacity from 20 people to 50.

Thirteen new cases were recorded on Friday, 18 on Thursday and 21 on Wednesday, resulting in the state's biggest increase in more than a month.

 

While the rest of the country's COVID-19 infections decline, Victoria's active cases rose to 91 on Friday, up from 66 four weeks ago.

Authorities are relieved that they know the links to most of the cases - many of whom are returned travellers or linked to them.

"We're hoping that this isn't the beginning of a second wave and we're doing everything we absolutely can to make sure that that's not the case," Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said.

 

Overall, 1792 Victorians have been recorded with the virus, though 1680 have recovered.

Five people are in hospital, including two patients in intensive care. Nineteen people have died.

Originally published as Concerns over Victoria coronavirus rise

coronavirus health victoria

