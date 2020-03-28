Concerns over weather and health as final voting begins

AS WELL as taking along your own pencil to the polling booths today to help protect against coronavirus, you may need a good brolly as the showers are expected to tumble down out of the skies for most of the day.

And just to top things off those in rural parts leaving their voting in Noosa to later may have to negotiate an afternoon storm according to the weather bureau.

Today is expected to reach 25 degrees with a 70 per cent chance of showers according to the Bureau of Meteorology, most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

There is “a chance of a thunderstorm about the hinterland during this afternoon and evening”. Winds will south to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending east to south-easterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

But weather there will be a shift in the political winds will be decided after the polling closes down at 6pm and the official tallying begins.

There has already be a major shift in the way the voting has taken place with the pandemic threat forcing candidates and their supporters to abandon the booths in the interest of public safety.

Remember to keep your physical distance of 1.5m and use the hand sanitiser that the ECQ hopefully is providing.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie along with others on social media, certainly has his doubts about whether it is wise to vote today now that Noosa is part of a cluster of coronavirus positive people.

“Please note, that if you are immunocompromised, as in undergoing cancer treatment, or have lung or heart conditions, there is no way you should attend polling booths today. Use telephone voting only, and if this fails, just stay at home,” Mr Ritchie said.

“If you are fined, your reason for not paying will be because of the extreme health risks involved.

“For the rest of us who haven’t voted, and who are wary of going to a booth, seriously consider not participating if the promised ECQ guidelines aren’t in place. These include crowd control marshals to enforce social distancing, hand sanitiser availability, and booth sterilisation between voters.”

CARA president Rod Rtichie, has voting concerns.

The last ditch polling starts this morning at 8am.

Two local government polling booths in the Noosa Shire will not be open for Saturday voting, reducing the total number of locations in the region to 10.

The ECQ has announced there will be no voting available at the Federal State School or the Tinbeerwah Hall as previously advertised.

Telephone voting is also possible by phoning 1300 912 782.

This option is available for those who are physically impaired, in an advanced stage of pregnancy, not mobile, in quarantine or self-isolating on the advice of their medical practitioner.

Registration for telephone voting is available until noon on election day (Saturday, March 28).

Once registered, voting must take place before 6pm on election day.

The following polling booths will be open on Saturday, March 28:

Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, Boreen Point

Cooran State School

Noosa District State High School

Kin Kin State School

Sunshine Beach State School

Noosa Baptist Church, Noosaville

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten

Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall

Tewantin State School