Concerns raised over scheme impact on resort

AS a special meeting of council yesterday endorsed its new planning scheme which is set to be sent to the Minister for final sign-off, the on-site manager of Noosaville’s Twin Quays raised concerns over the proposed zoning for his resort which has remained at medium density – a zoning he describes as an “anomaly” in his street.

Tim Rook said the new Noosa Plan zoning allowed for short-term letting for his property, but looking ahead to the future, it didn’t sufficiently match the purpose of the resort.

Mr Rook said he was worried that awareness about the new Noosa Plan – due to replace the Noosa Plan 2006 – was low.

Mr Rook, who made a formal submission about the zoning of his property and recently contacted Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie with his concerns, wants to encourage people to check their zonings.

“The Deputy Mayor was very helpful in chasing down a response from the planning department for me as I’d previously been told to put forward a submission to the general submission inbox,” he said.

“I understand the existing zoning still stands but would have thought once discovered it could be remedied.”

He said apartment owners at Twin Quays have no awareness of the proposed new Noosa Plan which council has said it hoped to adopt early next year.

“I received a call from one whose family have held property in Noosaville since 1880, and the first time she had seen anything regarding it was earlier this week when the campaign to delay the vote went out.”

Mr Rook said zoning for medium density at the popular holiday resort was not appropriate, and he wanted it to be zoned as tourist accommodation before the final plan was released.

“It just seems anomalous. Common sense would suggest we should fix it up on the way through.

“If it gets gazetted it’s going to be difficult to change anything after the fact.”

He said the zoning didn’t sufficiently match the nature of the business, which was a management rights business.

“So if at some stage we wanted to sell, it could be a disadvantage.

“We’re on Albert St, and on Albert St – from Gympie Tce to Mary St – there is a petrol station which is zoned for accommodation or mixed use so for their future focus that is appropriate.

“We are zoned medium density which could be short-term let, and the next property is two full-floor apartments which is zoned for tourist accommodation.

“If we’re zoned medium density but we are a tourist accommodation, I’m concerned it’s not quite as secure for future usage.

“A lot of people aren’t really aware of this and they haven’t checked and may be in a similar situation.”

As required by the State Government, the new Noosa Plan differs from the current Noosa Plan with changes to the structure, zones and land use definitions in particular.

A council spokesman said this week more than 1000 formal submissions had been made as part of the community consultation on the draft planning scheme.

Council has reviewed all of the submissions and will respond to each one, as required under State Government legislation, the spokesman said.