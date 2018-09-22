Concert to pull on the heart strings

MUSIC TO THE EARS: The Acacia String Quartet is coming to Noosa for a night of premier chamber music.

AFTER a stunning performance at 2017's Noosa Alive, Noosa Music Society has announced the Acacia String Quartet will be back next month, giving music-lovers the opportunity to hear the quartet again.

The program is set to delight audiences and features Beethoven's La Malinconia String Quartet No. 6, the Gordon Kerry String Quartet No. 5 and Dvorak's American String Quartet No. 12.

Ensemble-in-Residence at Australian Institute of Music, Acacia Quartet comprises musicians Lisa Stewart and Myee Clohessy (violins), Stefan Duwe (viola) and Anna Martin-Scrase (cello).

Over the past eight years, Acacia Quartet has won great respect for its versatile and inventive programs.

The year 2016 saw the first of Acacia's own concert series in the Utzon Room at the Sydney Opera House.

The musicians are also regular performers at Melbourne Recital Hall, Recital Hall Sydney and tour extensively through NSW and Queensland.

Acacia had its international debut in Vancouver, Canada, at the Roundhouse in June 2016 and the following year was invited by the Christine Raphael Foundation to give its European debut.

There, the quartet performed concerts in Berlin and recorded a CD with three string quartets.

Acacia String Quartet will play on October 21 at 4.30pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Centre.

Tickets are available on The J website and will be on sale at the performance venue on the day.

Adults are $40 and concession $10.

Don't miss the chance to enjoy a night of premier chamber music in Noosa.