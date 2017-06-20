Conditions apply to stop noise nuisance

SEPERATION: The aerial map showing the fitness centre in red across the road from a retirement village.

A FITNESS centre wanting to operate across the road from a Noosaville retirement village has convinced Noosa Council it should be allowed to play amplified music after 7pm.

Council planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle alerted councillors to the late request from the applicant which would operate 24 hours a day.

Ms Coyle has proposed some modified conditions to limit the noise level on the stereo.

At the last ordinary meeting they accepted her suggestion of 84 decibels three metres from the noise source after 7pm with a music curfew after 10pm for the Noosa Home centre in Selkirk Dr across from the Domain village.

The application approval said all amplified noise at the premises must be conducted through a sound limiting device at all times to ensure that noise does not exceed acceptable levels.

According to Cr Brian Stockwell the proposed level was just below that of a snow blower or a passing diesel truck, while 80 decibels was an alarm clock.

Ms Coyle said she had set the level on advice from the council's environmental health officer who has had training in acoustics.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel was told there was a noise concern submission made about noise impacts on the retirement village.

Mayor Tony Wellington had previously asked if these new conditions "meet the concerns that have been raised”.

"Would it be useful to delay this to the general committee to get more feedback or do you feel fairly confident that the conditions you've drafted are going to be adequate,” Cr Wellington said.

"This is a minor change in terms of the overall recommendation,” the mayor said.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said the noise level would be inside and there would be a fair degree of separation between the aged care residents and fitness building.

A report to council notes that the fitness centre and gym was an inconsistent use for the industrial zoning, but that "some sport and recreational uses are accepted”.

It notes that gyms are hard to locate in business centres because of their space restrictions.