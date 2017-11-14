Conference entices clients to work and play in Noosa

CHEERS: Corinya Cooper and Angie Hadwin enjoy an afternoon on the beach as part of the Peppers Noosa Showcase.

CHEERS: Corinya Cooper and Angie Hadwin enjoy an afternoon on the beach as part of the Peppers Noosa Showcase. Amber Macpherson

GUESTS from across Australia were treated to a taste of what a corporate holiday in Noosa could be like last week.

Peppers Resort hosted a group of conference organisers and business delegates for two days in the hopes of selling our region as the perfect place to work and play.

Peppers Resort conference and events manager Valerie Tape said the team drew on last year's feedback to improve this year's version.

"This second time we've held the two-day event,” Ms Tape said.

"The idea is to connect with corporate clients and event organisers across the country, to experience Noosa and come but with the conference businesses and clients.

"Last year's was really successful, it brought 1000 extra delegates to Noosa.

"We got a lot of feedback last year what people loved most and what we can do better, and the lunch was really the most popular event.”

The meeting culminated in a swish marquee lunch on the beach on Thursday, showcasing four top Noosa restaurants and eateries, and a talk from celebrity chef Matt Golinski.

"We did a similar marquee style (lunch) that worked last year, this year. We wanted to do something similar and we put a lot more focus and budget on the lunch,” Ms Tape said.

"This year it's more Noosa-style, more relaxed.

"And we have food from Danielle Gjestland from the Cooking School Noosa, Sum Yung Guys, Sails restaurant and Danny from Sweetness Contained.

"All of them have a focus on local produce.”