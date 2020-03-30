Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

CONFIRMED: First case of Coronavirus in Southwest Queensland

Zoe Bell
by
29th Mar 2020 5:10 PM | Updated: 30th Mar 2020 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

CORONAVIRUS has officially reached the Western Downs after a case was confirmed in Miles on Sunday afternoon.

It's one of three new cases confirmed in the Darling Downs hospital and health services today, and brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 24. The other cases have been confirmed in Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Warwick.  

Queensland wide the number of cases has now reached 625. 

To date 3809  Australians have contracted the virus and the national death toll is 14. 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coroanavirus coronaviruschinchilla coronavirusmiles covid-19 darling downs health miles queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everything that is closed from today

        Everything that is closed from today

        Health Tough new restrictions will come into place from midday today, with the message from the PM only go outside if it’s essential.

        • 30th Mar 2020 4:58 AM
        ELECTION DAY TWO: Peter Cox reaches 'unbeatable position'

        premium_icon ELECTION DAY TWO: Peter Cox reaches 'unbeatable position'

        Council News Stay tuned throughout today as the official count gets underway

        ‘I made a run and I f**ked it’ Noosa candidate bows out

        premium_icon ‘I made a run and I f**ked it’ Noosa candidate bows out

        News ‘I am self-funded. I have a limit. I could have spent another $20,000.’

        What happens if I didn’t vote and how much is the fine?

        premium_icon What happens if I didn’t vote and how much is the fine?

        News Whatever may have been your excuse for not voting in the recent Local Government...