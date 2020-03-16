Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A flight from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney has been linked to COVID-19.
A flight from the Sunshine Coast to Sydney has been linked to COVID-19.
Breaking

Confirmed COVID-19 flight left Sunshine Coast

Caitlin Zerafa
16th Mar 2020 3:20 PM

A FLIGHT from the Sunshine Coast bound for Sydney has been linked with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

NSW Health have revealed Virgin Australia flight VA408, which travelled from Maroochydore to Sydney on March 13, had on board a 77-year-old Noosaville woman who died and only later tested positive to COVID-19.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazard said passengers in rows 1-4 were in proximity to the infected patient.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GET THE LATEST NEWS DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Community Newsletter SignUp

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Rows one to four would be determined close contact and we ask you to be aware of your circumstance and if you're in doubt to contact you health authorities through the appropriate number."

No further details have emerged raging the woman's identity or where she visited while contagious.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and

shortness of breath.

QLD Health recommend you see a doctor immediately if you have these symptoms.

Before your appointment, call ahead and advise of your symptoms and recent travel so necessary precautions can be taken.

For information on COVID-19 coronavirus, contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 noosaville sunshine coast airport virgin australia
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sunshine Coast woman, 77, dies from coronavirus

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast woman, 77, dies from coronavirus

        News A SUNSHINE Coast woman has died from novel coronavirus after flying to Sydney in Queensland’s first coronavirus fatality

        BYO pencil: Noosa pre-polling goes ahead despite virus fears

        premium_icon BYO pencil: Noosa pre-polling goes ahead despite virus fears

        News Noosa Council election going ahead as planned by with extra cleaning

        Campaign trio misleads, says ICEO watchdog

        premium_icon Campaign trio misleads, says ICEO watchdog

        News An independent watchdog has found claims from Noosa Council candidate trio, Future...

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health ‘Be good to each other’: PM’s message as new restrictions enforced